Nebraska football beats Northern Illinois in Matt Rhule's Memorial Stadium debut

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska football won its home opener against Northern Illinois 35-11 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg got his first college start, in for junior Jeff Sims who injured his ankle against Colorado.

Haarberg got the offense going early.

With under 9:40 to go in the first quarter, Haarberg found Billy Kemp IV for a 10-yard touchdown pass. The extra point put the Huskers up 7-0.

On the next Nebraska drive, Haarberg coughed up the ball as he was hit in the pocket, giving Northern Illinois the ball at the Husker 5-yard line.

The Blackshirts on defense forced a 3-and-out and the Huskies settled for a field goal.

After that, Nebraska scored 21 unanswered points, including a Haarberg pass to Thomas Fidone in the second quarter.

Nebraska scored three touchdowns in the second half, including a 20-yard run from Haarberg, to go up 35-3.

Northern Illinois added a touchdown in the final minute to cut the deficit.