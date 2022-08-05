Nebraska football coach Frost confirms Thompson leads quarterback battle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Following Friday's practice, Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost confirmed Casey Thompson leads the battle for the starting quarterback spot.

"Right now, it's his job to lose," Frost said.

The Texas transfer is competing with Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy, Logan Smothers & others for the position. Thompson underwent surgery on his throwing thumb in the offseason but has come back strong according to Frost.

"His play has really risen since spring," said Frost. "I just think he has a little more confidence more than anything. But probably a little more zip on the ball and just a little bit better grip on the football, frankly."

"You can tell he's experienced because he does some things that young quarterbacks don't do," Frost said. "He has really good feel in the pocked, a really good command presence."

The Huskers face Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday August 27th.