Nebraska football coach Joseph believes Huskers can match Illini's physicality

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team practiced inside Memorial Stadium on Thursday and will do so again on Friday to prepare for 17th ranked Illinois.

The Illini feature not only the Big Ten's best defense statistically, but also the best scoring defense in the country. But Huskers' interim head coach Mickey Joseph has liked the toughness shown by his team in practice this week.

"I think they're a physical group right now," said Joseph after Thursday's practice. "I think they believe that they're a physical group and we had a physical practice Tuesday and a physical practice Wednesday. So we want to continue to be physical. We got to try to be the most physical team on the field every Saturday. That's what Nebraska was built on. Nebraska football was built on being physical. And that's what we've got to get to."

Kickoff Saturday set for 2:30 p.m.