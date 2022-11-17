Watch Now
Nebraska football coach Joseph hopeful QB Thompson will play vs. Wisconsin

Casey Thompson vs Georgia Southern Nebraska Football 2022
Adam Krueger (KMTV)
Nebraska QB Casey Thompson prepares to take a shotgun snap against Georgia Southern on Sept. 10, 2022.
Posted at 7:16 PM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 20:21:18-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph thinks quarterback Casey Thompson will be able to play for the Huskers on Saturday against Wisconsin.

"So right now, it looks like Casey's going to be ready to go," Joseph said on his radio show on Thursday night.

Thompson has practiced the last couple days but has missed the last two games after an injury in the Illinois game. Joseph said Logan Smothers practiced on Thursday also and looked good.

The Huskers host the Badgers on Saturday starting at 11 AM on ESPN.

