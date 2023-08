LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Husker Football Show with Matt Rhule will be shown in Omaha on KMTV Monday's at 6:30 PM starting on September 4.

“KMTV is thrilled to partner with the University of Nebraska to give viewers exclusive access to Coach Matt Rhule’s inaugural season,” said Lisa Volenec, Vice President and General Manager of KMTV. “This is an exciting time for Husker Nation, and we look forward to bringing this show to our passionate fan base. GO BIG RED!”