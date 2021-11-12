Nebraska football: Details released for Scott Frost's restructured contract with Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The University of Nebraska released the restructured contract of Huskers head football coach Scott Frost on Friday.

As previously announced, Frost's salary for 2022 will drop from $5 million to $4 million. However, if Frost "achieves metrics mutually agreed to" then his salary will bump back up to $5 million per year for the rest of the contract & he would get a one-year extension added on to his deal to keep him through the 2027 season.

Frost's current deal runs through the 2026 season. In the newly-released contract, it does not list what those "metrics" are.

As for Frost's buyout, it doesn't go down from $15 million to $7.5 million until AFTER the Indiana game next year on October 1.

See the contract below or click here to view it.