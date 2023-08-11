Nebraska football documentary director discusses 1994 quarterback battle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Part one of a two-part documentary will be released in a handful of Marcus Theatres this week about the Nebraska football team's dominance in the 1990's.

On Wednesday, 3 News Now Sports Director Adam Krueger caught up with Justin LaPera, director of 'Day By Day', to the discuss the quarterback battle storyline of the 1994 season between Tommie Frazier & Brook Berringer.

The documentary will be released digitally on August 29th & can be screened at:

-Bellevue: Twin Creek Cinema

-Lincoln: East Park Cinema 6

-Lincoln: Edgewood Cinema 6

-Lincoln Grand Cinema 14

-Lincoln: South Pointe Cinema 6

-Omaha: Majestic Cinema of Omaha

-Omaha: Village Pointe Cinema