Nebraska football faithful wait in line for hours for Fan Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The line on the sidewalk outside the Hawks Championship Center ahead of Nebraska Football Fan Day stretched along the building and extended west along Salt Creek Roadway on Saturday.

Fans had the chance to get autographs from their favorite players, some waiting for hours outside.

Tate Malmkar from Lincoln was one of the first in line at 8 a.m., while the Pinneke family from Omaha arrived around noon.

Fan Day began at 4:30 p.m.

The Huskers' season opener in Kansas City against Cincinnati is Thursday, August. 28.