Nebraska football falls to second-ranked Michigan at home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska football faced a tough task hosting second-ranked Michigan at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The Wolverines handily won 45-7.

Huskers sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg earned the starting role for the third straight week over junior Jeff Sims.

Nebraska found themselves down early in this one. Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson less than six minutes into the game to jump to a 7-0 lead.

On the next Nebraska possession, Haarberg threw an interception—his first of the season—41 seconds into the drive, giving Michigan the ball at the Huskers 29 yard line.

It only took three plays before Kalel Mullings broke free for a 20-yard touchdown, increasing the Wolverines lead to 14-0 with 7:15 remaining in the first quarter.

On the next Husker drive, Haarberg threw a 33-yard pass to Billy Kemp on third down, but that drive later ended on a turnover on downs.

Less than four minutes into the second quarter, McCarthy found room and scored 21-yard rushing touchdown, which put Michigan up 21-0.

In the last 30 seconds of the first half, McCarthy connected with Wilson again in the end zone, giving the Wolverines a 28-0 lead at the break.

Nebraska netted 121 total yards in the first half compared to Michigan's 247.

The Huskers' luck didn't change much in the third quarter. True freshman kicker Tristan Alvano missed a 40-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half.

Later in the quarter, the Wolverines' Blake Corum ran in a one-yard touchdown to put his team up 35.

James Turner tacked on to Michigan's lead with a 30-yard field goal early in the fourth.

The Wolverines went to their backups late in the game, and with less than five minutes left, Jayden Denegal found Peyton O'Leary for an 8-yard touchdown catch making it 45-0.

Nebraska got on the board with 4:17 left in the game when Josh Fleeks broke out for a 74-yard touchdown run, avoiding the shutout at home.