Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Nebraska football: Frost, Alberts, Huskers speak at Big Ten Media Days

big ten trophy.jpg
KMTV
big ten trophy.jpg
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 12:20:02-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost, along with NU athletic director Trev Alberts & a few Huskers players met with reporters on Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.

Frost discussed the pressure he faces as he heads into his 5th season as head coach without yet making a bowl game at his alma mater.

"I don't pay any attention to it," said Frost. "Any year you're coaching at a school like Nebraska or any of these schools in the Big Ten, there's going to be pressure to win."

NU linebacker Garrett Nelson also discussed the criticism Frost has at times faced from fans.

"It fires me up," Nelson said. "That guy's done more for anybody I've ever known, for us. The guy's a father figure to me."

3 News Now Sports Director Adam Krueger asked Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts about how his relationship with Frost has evolved in the past year.

"I'm really, really pleased with where the relationship is right now," said Alberts. "I'm pleased with where football is. We haven't won any games. But I'm pleased with how bold and strategic that Scott and the staff have been in trying to make the changes necessary to effect the change needed to win games in a very difficult conference."

Alberts was also asked if the program's sellout streak stresses him out & if his view on his changed since his arrival to the job.

"We want to keep that in tact but we need to do our part on the field," Alberts said. "We've got to have a product that people want to come and experience."

Frost also discussed NU's season opener against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland on August 27.

"We didn't earn a bowl trip," Frost said. "We didn't earn this trip. This is a business trip."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV 3 News Now Live at 6

3 News Now at 6