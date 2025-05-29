Nebraska football game times announced, Minnesota game moved to Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska football announced five game times and networks for the 2025 season Thursday.

The biggest note here is the date change of the game at Minnesota, which will now be a Friday night game on Oct. 17.

Here are the dates and times we know so far, including the season opener which had already been set:

Thursday, Aug. 28 vs. Cinncinati (in Kansas City), 8 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 6 vs. Akron, 6:30 p.m. on BTN

Saturday, Sept. 13 vs. Houston Christian, 11 a.m. on FS1

Saturday, Sept. 20 vs. Michigan, 2:30 p.m. on KMTV (CBS)

Friday, Oct. 17 at Minnesota, 7 p.m. on FOX

Friday, Nov. 28 vs. Iowa, 11 a.m. on KMTV (CBS)

The home game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 4 will either be at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. with the network to be determined.