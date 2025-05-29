Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Nebraska football game times announced, Minnesota game moved to Friday

The announcement includes two games that will air on KMTV this fall.
Nebraska Football
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Nebraska cheerleader Jake Jundt runs with the N flag as fans release balloons in celebration of the first Husker touchdown of the game against Fordham in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska Football
Posted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska football announced five game times and networks for the 2025 season Thursday.

The biggest note here is the date change of the game at Minnesota, which will now be a Friday night game on Oct. 17.

Here are the dates and times we know so far, including the season opener which had already been set:

Thursday, Aug. 28 vs. Cinncinati (in Kansas City), 8 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 6 vs. Akron, 6:30 p.m. on BTN

Saturday, Sept. 13 vs. Houston Christian, 11 a.m. on FS1

Saturday, Sept. 20 vs. Michigan, 2:30 p.m. on KMTV (CBS)

Friday, Oct. 17 at Minnesota, 7 p.m. on FOX

Friday, Nov. 28 vs. Iowa, 11 a.m. on KMTV (CBS)

The home game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 4 will either be at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. with the network to be determined.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood