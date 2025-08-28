Nebraska Football Hall of Famer Eric Crouch honored with street naming at Millard North

Eric Crouch has an extensive list of accolades, including being inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame, College Football Hall of Fame and winning a Heisman trophy.

His latest honor: part of 144th Street near Millard North, where he went to high school, is now named after him.

He hopes this honor inspires the next generation of leaders in the community.

Nebraska Football Hall of Famer Eric Crouch received another honor Wednesday when a section of 144th Street near Millard North High School was named after the Heisman Trophy winner.

Mayor John Ewing joined Crouch's former teachers and coaches, including former Mustangs coach Fred Petito, to celebrate the street naming.

"This has little to do with me and a lot to do with everybody around me," Crouch said. "I'm just thankful for all those people."

The former quarterback wants this honor to inspire others to make a difference in their community.

"You don't need a Heisman trophy, you don't need all the awards to be able to fit into a community and be a huge part of it and do great things," Crouch said. "We need more leaders in this community. We've got some great ones but we're always looking for more."

He joked about the personal impact of the honor.

"I think I'm gonna have a new route home from work," Crouch said with a laugh. "That might be the pinch yourself moment."

