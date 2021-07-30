Nebraska football hosts fan day on the eve of Huskers' fall camp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team hosted fan day Thursday on the eve of the Huskers' fall camp.

NU is about to begin year four of the Scott Frost era. Frost has led the Big Red to just a 12-20 record in that time, including a 3-5 mark in 2020.

"This is the best feeling around our building by a longshot that we've had," Frost said on Thursday before fan day. "Guys are genuinely excited to be back and around each other playing football. Self-inflicted wounds and a lack of detail and discipline here and there has hurt us. Penalties have hurt us. Turnovers have hurt us. Not getting turnovers back on the other side. Special teams. Those are going to be the primary emphasis of our camp."

The Huskers hope to break their bowl drought in 2021 after not playing in a postseason game the past four years.

Nebraska returns seven starters on offensive including quarterback Adrian Martinez, who's in his 4th year of leading the NU attack. Many Big Red players are referring to this year as a 'prove it' season.

"Honestly, we left a lot out on the table," said Martinez. "And I think this year we have an opportunity to kind of gain that back and that's what 'prove it' means to me."

The Huskers have ten returning starters on defense with a handful of super seniors choosing to return to NU for an extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA this year because of the pandemic. And the Blackshirts hope all of that experience can lead to better results this year.

"I love to win," said junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt. "I believe my teammates love to win. That mindset has switched over. I don't know what our mindset was before. We had a lot of different sayings before in interviews but what I will say is our mindset has changed."

Nebraska begins fall camp on Friday & kicks off the season less than a month from now on August 28 at Illinois.

