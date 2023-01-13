Nebraska football: Huskers announce salaries for most new assistants

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team announced the salaries for most of the Huskers' new assistant coaches on Friday.

New offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will make $1,400,000 per year while defensive coordinator Tony White will make $1,000,000 annually.

Secondary coach Evan Cooper will make $670,000. Special Teams Coordinator Ed Foley will get $550,000 a year. Strength and conditioning coach Corey Campbell will be paid $450,000 per year.

Defensive line coach Terrance Knighton will make $400,000 annually. Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, the one assistant retained from the Scott Frost staff, will make $325,000 per year.

Running backs coach E.J. Barthel will make $285,000 annually. The salaries for wide receivers coach Garret McGuire, linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek and tight ends coach Bob Wager were not announced as of yet.

