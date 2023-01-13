Watch Now
Nebraska football: Huskers announce salaries for most new assistants

Posted at 4:41 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 17:41:03-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team announced the salaries for most of the Huskers' new assistant coaches on Friday.

New offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will make $1,400,000 per year while defensive coordinator Tony White will make $1,000,000 annually.

Secondary coach Evan Cooper will make $670,000. Special Teams Coordinator Ed Foley will get $550,000 a year. Strength and conditioning coach Corey Campbell will be paid $450,000 per year.

Defensive line coach Terrance Knighton will make $400,000 annually. Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, the one assistant retained from the Scott Frost staff, will make $325,000 per year.

Running backs coach E.J. Barthel will make $285,000 annually. The salaries for wide receivers coach Garret McGuire, linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek and tight ends coach Bob Wager were not announced as of yet.

NAME

POSITIONANNUAL COMPENSATION
Marcus SatterfieldOffensive Coordinator/QB Coach$1,400,000
Ed FoleySpecial Teams Coordinator$550,000
EJ BarthelRunning Backs Coach$285,000
Evan CooperDefensive Pass Game Coordinator and Secondary Coach$670,000
Terrance KnightonDefensive Line Coach$400,000
Corey CampbellHead Football Strength and Conditioning Coach$450,000
Tony WhiteDefensive Coordinator$1,000,000
Donovan RaiolaOffensive Line Coach$325,000
