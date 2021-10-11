Nebraska football: Huskers freshman lineman Prochazka out for season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska freshman offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury last Saturday against Michigan.

Huskers head coach Scott Frost confirmed the news on Monday. Frost said the Elkhorn South alum will have surgery next week.

Prochazka started the last two games for NU at left tackle. Since he's played in five games already, Frost wasn't sure if he'd be able to apply for a medical redshirt. The Big Red visits Minnesota on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.