Nebraska football: Huskers freshman tight end Fidone injured, will miss spring game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska football freshman tight end Thomas Fidone will miss the Huskers' spring game on Saturday after suffering a non-contact knee injury. He's expected to have surgery on Friday.

NU head coach Scott Frost confirmed the news following Wednesday's practice.

VIDEO: #Huskers head coach Scott Frost on TE Thomas Fidone's injury. pic.twitter.com/vukpWkBYZw — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) April 28, 2021

Fidone was a four-star recruit coming out of Council Bluffs Lewis Central & enrolled early this spring.

Saturday's spring game starts at 1 p.m. on BTN.