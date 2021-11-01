Nebraska football: Huskers head coach Scott Frost discusses job status ahead of Ohio State game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost was asked if there was any concern about his job status as the Huskers prepare to host #5 Ohio State on Saturday.

"We're close," Frost said on Monday. "I don't want to overstep here but I'm really excited about the rest of this year. I'm excited about next year. I hope we get it. I think we should."

Frost later clarified his 'it' comment as wins in general, as opposed to a 5th season at NU.

"We've got to wins," Frost said. "The wins take care of everything. Despite all the improvement that I've seen, that (wins) hasn't improved. We've had a tough schedule and played some really good teams, got to get them done. And we've been so close. Got to get them done. And that's the nature of the business. I understand that. The kids understand that. We'll keep fighting everyday to make that happen."

Frost said he did talk with NU athletic director Trev Alberts on Sunday after the Purdue loss as he often does every Sunday following a game. Nebraska is currently 3-6 this season and 1-5 in the Big Ten after a 28-23 loss to the Boilermakers in Lincoln last Saturday. All six of NU's losses this season have been by one possession. In Frost's four seasons at his alma mater, the Huskers are 5-18 in games decided by eight points or less.

Frost was asked if the outside talk about his future at Nebraska has any effect on him.

"I don't pay any attention to it" Frost said. "It's kind of hard to ignore talk in any situation. You learn as a coach not to pay any attention to that. I owe it to the kids to give them my everything. So do the coaches and we are. And the kids are giving us everything they got right back because our relationship with those guys. Everything else doesn't matter. We can only control what we can control."

Saturday's game against the Buckeyes starts at 11 a.m. on Fox.

