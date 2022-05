Nebraska football kickoff times announced for seven Huskers games in 2022

Posted at 1:40 PM, May 26, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team has announced kickoff times for seven Huskers games this upcoming season in 2022: Nebraska Football Kickoff/Television Information Saturday, Aug. 27--Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11:30am CT, FOX (Game in Dublin, Ireland) Saturday, Sept. 3--North Dakota at Nebraska, 2:30pm CT, BTN Saturday, Sept. 10--Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 6:30pm CT, FS1 Saturday, Sept. 17--Oklahoma at Nebraska, 11am CT, FOX (Big Noon Kickoff pregame show in Lincoln) Saturday, Oct. 1--Indiana at Nebraska, 6pm or 6:30pm CT, Network TBD (Homecoming) Friday, Oct. 7--Nebraska at Rutgers, 6pm CT, FS1 Friday, Nov. 25--Nebraska at Iowa, 3pm CT, BTN

