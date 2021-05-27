Nebraska football: Kickoff times set for six Huskers games including season opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Kickoff times have been announced for six Nebraska football games in 2021. The Huskers will open the season at Illinois on Saturday August 28 starting at 12 p.m. Central on FOX. NU's home opener on September 4 against Fordham will kickoff at 11 a.m. on BTN. The Huskers then host Buffalo on September 11 starting at 2:30 p.m. on BTN.

The Big Red then heads to Oklahoma for a 11 a.m. kickoff on FOX on September 18. Nebraska's Big Ten home opener on October 2 against Northwestern will start at 6:30 p.m. on a TV network to be determined.

The Huskers' home game on Black Friday against Iowa on November 26 will start at 12:30 p.m. on BTN. Kickoff times for the rest of NU's games will be announced six to 12 days in advance.

2021 Nebraska Football Schedule (All times Central)

Aug. 28 at Illinois 12 p.m. FOX

Sept. 4 Fordham 11 a.m. BTN

Sept. 11 Buffalo 2:30 p.m. BTN

Sept. 18 at Oklahoma 11 a.m. FOX

Sept. 25 at Michigan State

Oct. 2 Northwestern 6:30 p.m. (TV: TBD)

Oct. 9 Michigan

Oct. 16 at Minnesota

Oct. 30 Purdue

Nov. 6 Ohio State

Nov. 20 at Wisconsin

Nov. 26 (Fri.) Iowa 12:30 p.m. BTN

