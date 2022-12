LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska football linebacker Garrett Nelson announced on Tuesday he is leaving the Huskers and declaring for the NFL Draft.

Nelson made the announcement on Twitter.

Thank you for everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GTwqTJWTkZ — Garrett Nelson (@gnelson763) December 27, 2022

The Scottsbluff native was a team captain this past season.