Nebraska football loses season opener at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team lost its 2023 season-opener at Minnesota 13-10.

Tied at 10-10 in the final seconds, Dragan Kesich kicked the game-winning 47-yard field goal as time expired to hand the Huskers their first loss in the Matt Rhule era.

This marks Nebraska's fifth consecutive loss to Minnesota.

Kesich made a 34-yarder in the second quarter for the first points on the board, putting Minnesota up 3-0.

The Huskers responded in the first minute of the third quarter when quarterback Jeff Sims pitched the ball to Anthony Grant, who then passed it laterally to Sims. He fumbled with it a bit before gaining control and launching a 35-yard pass to a wide-open Alex Bullock in the corner of the end zone. The extra point put the Huskers up 7-3.

With 12:42 left in the fourth quarter, Nebraska true freshman kicker Tristan Alvano kicked a 27-yard field goal to give the Huskers the 10-3 lead.

But the Gophers weren't done.

With 2:32 left in the game, Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis notched a 13-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Jackson. After the extra point, the game was tied.

A Sims interception, his third on the night, gave the Gophers the ball back, setting up the winning field goal.

Nebraska's next game is at Colorado on Sept. 9.