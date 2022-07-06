Nebraska football offensive lineman Piper looking forward to season, road race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — After sitting out the spring game, Ethan Piper is ready to return to the pipeline.

"We're excited," said Piper. "We've got new coaches. We've got a new game plan for the offense, especially. I think we're just ready to go to Ireland and go after the Wildcats."

Although the Norfolk native is in his 4th season with the program, he's still only considered a sophomore.

Piper started the first three games at left guard last season. Now with Nouri Nouili out for the year and Cam Jurgens off to the NFL, Piper's playing time could improve but possibly at a different position.

"I've been doing a lot of center reps but there's been a lot of change up on the offensive line lately," Piper said. "All you can ask for is just come to drills, come to work and just work your tail off and see where it goes from there."

Piper will have the benefit of having a couple of teammates returning to the line alongside him as Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran are also coming off injuries.

"It's great," said Piper. "It really bummed me out seeing those guys on the sideline. I think they're going to be bringing a lot of energy to the offensive line and the more the merrier. Those guys are awesome dudes and I'm excited just to see them compete again."

Before Piper begins the season, he's helping organize what's become a Husker summer tradition: the Nebraska Football Road Race, which benefits Team Jack and pediatric brain cancer research.

"The Nebraska Road Race is one of our favorite things to do," Piper said. "I think we get so caught up in winning games and lifting as hard as we can out here and getting distracted by so many other things. Nebraska Road Race is a great thing just to come together and really realize that Nebraska football can bring so much more than just football to this state."

The race is set for Sunday July 17 at 8 a.m. on the west side of Memorial Stadium.

For more information how to register, head to huskers.com/roadrace.