DUBLIN, Ireland. (KMTV) — We are one day away from kickoff in Dublin, Ireland where the Huskers will square off against Northwestern—but before tomorrow's game, the team continues to prepare and have a little fun.

Don't forget to tune in Friday night for our coverage of the Huskers at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sports Director Adam Krueger will have the latest from Dublin.

Game time is 11:30 a.m. Saturday on Fox.