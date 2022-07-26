Nebraska football picked to finish 5th in Big Ten West in preseason poll

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team has been picked to finish 5th in Big Ten West according to media preseason poll.

Wisconsin was voted on to win the West, while Ohio State was picked to win the East as well as the Big Ten as a whole.

The poll was conducted by cleveland.com. Stay tuned to 3 News Now as Sports Director Adam Krueger will have coverage of Big Ten Media Days.

WEST DIVISION

1. Wisconsin (31 first-place votes) 246 points

2. Iowa (3) 198

3. Minnesota (2) 162

4. Purdue 153

5. Nebraska 123

6. Illinois 65

7. Northwestern 61

EAST DIVISION

1. Ohio State (36) 252

2. Michigan 203

3. Penn State 169

4. Michigan State 162

5. Maryland 104

6. Rutgers 60

7. Indiana 58

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Ohio State over Wisconsin (31)

