Nebraska football practice report: Whipple likes new Huskers assistant coaches

The Nebraska football team practiced for the first time this preseason in front of the media on Monday.
Posted at 8:56 PM, Aug 01, 2022


LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team held its 5th practice of the preseason on Monday. It was the first of two workouts in which the media was allowed to watch the early portion of practice.

Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple likes the chemistry with the Huskers' four new assistant coaches on that side of the ball.

"The guys are really, really good coaches," Whipple said. "Really good people. Coach Frost did a good job. I didn't know any of them beforehand. It's been a really good fit. Guys have their own style and bring it to the offense."

One of those new assistant coaches is Mickey Joseph. The former NU quarterback now leads Nebraska's wide receivers. And Joseph was not happy with how his group practiced on Monday saying they got their "butts whooped".

"I rule with an iron fist," said Joseph. "And they understand that. I think they accept. I'm never going to be soft on them. I'm never going to cater to them. I'm never going to tell them what they want to hear. But I'm going to demand they play with excellence. That's what they're trying to reach is excellence. And that's how you win."

Nebraska's next post-practice media availability is on Thursday.

