Nebraska football press conference notes: Frost says Huskers QB Martinez will be full-go vs. Purdue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost said on Monday that Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez will be 'full-go' this Saturday against Purdue.

"He's good," Frost said. "He's going to be 100%. He's been dealing with quite a bit of stuff and fighting through stuff and he's a warrior for doing it."

Frost was also asked about staying patience on game day despite all five of Nebraska's losses this season coming by eight points or less.

"I think in general, the team takes on the characteristics of its leaders," said Frost. "Leaders that are players. Leaders that are position coaches, and the leaders that are head coaches. If leaders aren't staying cool then it's hard for the team to stay cool. So I think game day is the time you should feel confident in the preparation. You should feel ready and that's probably when you should be your calmest while being really fired up to play."

The Huskers host Purdue on Saturday starting at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Nebraska's next home game against Ohio State will either be at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. on a TV network to be determined.