Nebraska football punter changing number to honor former Husker Berringer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska punter Brian Buschini will have a new jersey number next season to honor a former Husker.

Buschini will go from #95 to #18 to remember former NU quarterback Brook Berringer, who died in a plane crash in April 1996.

The junior made the announcement on Twitter Monday night.

Husker fans! I have switched my number to 18 to honor Brook Berringer! He was a fantastic player but was most importantly a follower of Jesus Christ! His story is special to me and I consider it an honor to wear his number! GBR‼️ @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/3o4ysF0BGe — BRIAN BUSCHINI (@brian_buschini) February 7, 2023

Buschini averaged 44 yards per punt last season and had 14 punts inside the opponent's 20 yard line.