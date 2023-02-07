Watch Now
Nebraska football punter changing number to honor former Husker Berringer

Brian Buschini
Jeff Carney/AP
Nebraska punter Brian Buschini (95) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Carney)
Brian Buschini
Posted at 8:29 PM, Feb 06, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska punter Brian Buschini will have a new jersey number next season to honor a former Husker.

Buschini will go from #95 to #18 to remember former NU quarterback Brook Berringer, who died in a plane crash in April 1996.

The junior made the announcement on Twitter Monday night.

Buschini averaged 44 yards per punt last season and had 14 punts inside the opponent's 20 yard line.

