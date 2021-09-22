Nebraska football receiver Manning excited to now be a factor for Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska wide receiver Omar Manning scored his first touchdown as a Husker last Saturday at #3 Oklahoma.

The junior has seven catches for 132 yards and that score so far this season.

Last year, Manning played in just one game while battling mental health issues.

Following his first touchdown at NU, the first person Manning thought of was head coach Scott Frost, who has stuck with him.

"It felt good man," Manning said. "It took a big load off my shoulders. I knew I could make the plays. I just needed an opportunity and when it presented itself, I cashed in on it. Never once did he waver in my abilities, Coach Frost. Because he's a great coach. He believed in me and keep pushing me, keep pushing me. I got a little impatient at times. 'Man, when's it going to happen? When's it going to happen?' But I stayed true to the process. We preach here day by day."

"It has been hard being patient as a coach but it has been necessary to be patient with him," said Frost. "It is going to be a good story if he keeps on the trajectory that he is on. I like to see guys fight through things and come out the other side. And he is on a good path to do that."

Manning is also motivated by his mother, Tracey, who was born deaf & is now partially blind. Omar learned sign language at a young age to communicate with her.

"It came natural to me," said Manning. "I don't even remember learning it. I just picked up on it. It was pretty easy. I actually learned sign language before I knew how to talk. Until I was probably four or five, I'd never talk. They thought I was deaf too for a moment. She's proud that I'm just out here being productive."

The Huskers vist #20 Michigan State on Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS1.