Nebraska football receivers coach Joseph honest about importance of recruiting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — When Nebraska head coach Scott Frost hired new wide receivers' coach Mickey Joseph, Frost knew he was getting an ace recruiter.

Following Monday's practice Joseph emphasized the importance of recruiting by telling reporters what he learned from Georgia and now-national champion head coach Kirby Smart.

"Coaching can't overcome recruiting," said Joseph. "You can't win with bad players. You can't win with bad players. You've got to have good players to win. I tell them like this: I always joke with them and say I'm not that good of a coach. I need talent. I need you to be a talented kid. Because at the end of the day, you're playing Power 5 football. It's not like the kids who give the most effort and the least talented kid is going to win. Most times who wins on Saturday is who has the most men but also who has the most talent. And you need talent to win."

Nebraska returns to practice on Thursday with head coach Scott Frost scheduled to speak on Friday.