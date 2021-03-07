Nebraska football recruiting: Columbus linebacker Ernest Hausmann becomes Huskers' first 2022 commit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Columbus High linebacker Ernest Hausmann became the Nebraska football team's first commit for the 2022 recruiting class.
Hausmann made the announcement on Twitter Sunday morning.
My Next Chapter...— Ernest Hausmann (@Ernest_Hausmann) March 7, 2021
🔴⚪️☠️☠️#COMMITTED #GBR @coach_frost @CoachChinander @BarrettRuud @SeanDillonNU @Callaghan_NEB @TMossbrucker pic.twitter.com/jY5FvUpnbM
Hausmann also had offers from Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern & Arizona State among others.