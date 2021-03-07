Menu

Nebraska football recruiting: Columbus linebacker Ernest Hausmann becomes Huskers' first 2022 commit

Posted at 9:38 AM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 10:41:50-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Columbus High linebacker Ernest Hausmann became the Nebraska football team's first commit for the 2022 recruiting class.

Hausmann made the announcement on Twitter Sunday morning.

Hausmann also had offers from Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern & Arizona State among others.

