Nebraska football recruiting: Four-star WR Coleman recommits, signs with Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team landed one of its top recruiting targets as four-star wide receiver Malachi Coleman recommitted to the Huskers on Wednesday and signed with the Big Red.

"It's wonderful," said new NU head coach Matt Rhule. "I feel like Malachi and his whole family, in a short amount of time, have become part of our family."

Coleman made the announcement on the Rivals network.

The Top 100 national recruit & #1 recruit i Nebraska for 2023 originally committed to NU back in October but then decommitted before deciding on Nebraska on Early National Signing Day.