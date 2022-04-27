Nebraska football recruiting: Hail Varsity's Greg Smith on transfer portal target Ochaun Mathis

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, Hail Varsity's Greg Smith gave an update on the Huskers' recruitment of TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis .

"When you're looking at Ochaun Mathis and what he could potentially bring to the table, think of Caleb Tannor's position," Smith said. "I'm not saying that he would just automatically leapfrog Caleb in that situation. The more, the better when it comes to pass rush as we've seen over the years. He could really provide that pass rush off the edge that Nebraska has desperately wanted for the last handful of seasons."

Mathis said he will decide between Texas & Nebraska on Saturday April 30.

"I think it's going to be a close battle between Texas and Nebraska for Ochaun Mathis," Smith said. "I think the Huskers did everything they could to present him both a picture on the field that Nebraska really needs him and has a spot for him on the field but also what the team can do for him off the field."

Smith also discussed the possible N.I.L. figures that might have been thrown Mathis' way.

"I think that a six-figure deal for Ochaun Mathis is well within reason," said Smith. "I absolutely think that Nebraska can compete with anyone across the country, not just Texas, when it comes to N.I.L. because the passion is just so strong here. I think we see that when it comes to the sellout streak, you see the amount of fans at spring games, that translates into the business world. There are a lot of business that want to be involved with Nebraska football. In these cases, once you sign, the deal is done and that's what you're going to get. But that actually brings up a really interesting point that if Nebraska football had more success and these players, individually, have success, that could potentially lead to even greater N.I.L. deals down the road."

Smith also discussed the N.I.L. situation in general & what misconceptions might be out there.

"We talk a lot about these high six-figure and 'Could this player potentially make even more than an assistant coach at Nebraska?' said Smith. "We need to wait and see if those deals actually come to fruition. I do think though, with that being said, we're going to see some six-figure deals and I think we already are. But I think in terms of guys making more than a current Husker assistant coaches, that might be a little bit far-fetched."