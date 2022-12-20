Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers add Gretna lineman commit Goldman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team picked up its 3rd commit alone Monday night when Gretna lineman Mason Goldman chose the Huskers.

Goldman becomes NU's 7th known in-state scholarship commit and 19th overall in the 2023 class.

The six-foot-six, 260 pounder made the announcement on Twitter.

Goldman joins four-star Texas DL Princewell Umanmielen and South Dakota three-star lineman Jason Maciejczak to commit to NU on Monday.

Huskers head coach Matt Rhule will hold a Signing Day press conference on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.