Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers add Gretna lineman commit Goldman

mason goldman
Courtesy: Mason Goldman
mason goldman
Posted at 7:27 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 20:27:41-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team picked up its 3rd commit alone Monday night when Gretna lineman Mason Goldman chose the Huskers.

Goldman becomes NU's 7th known in-state scholarship commit and 19th overall in the 2023 class.

The six-foot-six, 260 pounder made the announcement on Twitter.

Goldman joins four-star Texas DL Princewell Umanmielen and South Dakota three-star lineman Jason Maciejczak to commit to NU on Monday.

Huskers head coach Matt Rhule will hold a Signing Day press conference on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV 3 News Now Live at 6

3 News Now at 6