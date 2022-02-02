Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers add running back, wide receiver on Signing Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team landed a new running back and wide receiver on Signing Day as the Huskers added Ajay Allen & Janiran Bonner.
Allen, a running back, was originally committed to TCU, while the wide receiver Bonner from Ellenwood, GA, was originally committed to Georgia Tech.
The 6-foot-1, 193 pound Bonner listed as a four-star recruit by Rivals, 247 Sports & the 247 Composite.
The 5-foot-11, 182 pound Allen from Monroe, LA is ranked as a four-star recruit by 247 Sports & a three-star by Rivals & the 247 Composite.
Huskers head coach Scott Frost will discuss the new recruits at 1:30 p.m. today at Memorial Stadium.
404➡️402 #GBR @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/X9ICm2er7Y— Janiran Bonner (@JaniranB13) February 2, 2022
Roll the tape.@AjayTuff#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/aCgq0mSLMm— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) February 2, 2022