Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers add running back, wide receiver on Signing Day

Eric Francis
<p>LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 5: The Nebraska Cornhuskers cheer squad waves a giant flag after a touchdown during their game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Memorial Stadium on September 5, 2015 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 11:10 AM, Feb 02, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team landed a new running back and wide receiver on Signing Day as the Huskers added Ajay Allen & Janiran Bonner.

Allen, a running back, was originally committed to TCU, while the wide receiver Bonner from Ellenwood, GA, was originally committed to Georgia Tech.

The 6-foot-1, 193 pound Bonner listed as a four-star recruit by Rivals, 247 Sports & the 247 Composite.

The 5-foot-11, 182 pound Allen from Monroe, LA is ranked as a four-star recruit by 247 Sports & a three-star by Rivals & the 247 Composite.

Huskers head coach Scott Frost will discuss the new recruits at 1:30 p.m. today at Memorial Stadium.

