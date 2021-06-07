Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers adds tight end commit Androff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team has added its 3rd commit for the class of 2022 on Monday night in Lakeville, Minnesota three-star tight end Chase Androff.

Androff announced his decision on Twitter.

The six-foot-six, 230 pound prospect picked the Huskers over Iowa State, Kansas State & Michigan State among others.

Androff officially visited NU over the weekend & joins Orlando, FL wide receiver Victor Jones and Columbus, NE linebacker Ernest Hausmann in Nebraska's 2022 class.

