Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers land 9th commit for 2022 in Millard South quarterback Stenger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska landed its 9th commit for the 2022 recruiting class with the addition of Millard South quarterback Gage Stenger.

Stenger was previously committed to Kansas State but flipped to NU when the Big Red made an offer at the beginning of this month.

"I've wanted this my whole life," Stenger said on Wednesday. "And just to be able to finally say that I'll be going to Nebraska year means a lot. They were really excited. And that meant a lot to me. I've had multiple coaches text me. Growing up a Nebraska fan my whole life, it's always been my dream school and just receiving the opportunity to play there was big time. So I knew I had to take it."

Stenger says he's expected to play a JoJo Domann-type linebacker role for Nebraska next season.