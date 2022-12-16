Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers land commit of Westside kicker Alvano

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team landed the commit of a big-leg kicker as Omaha Westside's Tristan Alvano announced he would be a Husker on Friday.

Alvano made the announcement on Twitter.

Alvano hit a state-record five field goals in last month's Class A title game including the game-winning 45 yarder as time expired as the Warriors beat Gretna.