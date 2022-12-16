Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers land commit of Westside kicker Alvano

alvano.jpg
Courtesy: Tristan Alvano
alvano.jpg
Posted at 10:43 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 11:43:16-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team landed the commit of a big-leg kicker as Omaha Westside's Tristan Alvano announced he would be a Husker on Friday.

Alvano made the announcement on Twitter.

Alvano hit a state-record five field goals in last month's Class A title game including the game-winning 45 yarder as time expired as the Warriors beat Gretna.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV 3 News Now Live at 6

3 News Now at 6