Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers land commit of Westside kicker Alvano

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team landed the commit of a big-leg kicker as Omaha Westside's Tristan Alvano announced he would be a Husker on Friday.
Alvano made the announcement on Twitter.
100% ALL IN❤️❤️ #GBR pic.twitter.com/YdxXpJir8O— Tristan Alvano (@AlvanoTristan) December 16, 2022
Alvano hit a state-record five field goals in last month's Class A title game including the game-winning 45 yarder as time expired as the Warriors beat Gretna.
🎊 HISTORY FOR THE WINNNN!!!! Tristan Alvano from 45 yards to win the state championship for Westside, 43-41 🎊 pic.twitter.com/s4zLEB97FY— Nebraska Public Media (@NebPublicMedia) November 22, 2022