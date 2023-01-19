Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers land former LSU, Georgia tight end Gilbert

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team reportedly added another transfer on Thursday when former LSU & Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert committed to the Huskers.

Gilbert was a former five-star recruit coming out of high school ranked #5 overall nationally & #1 in the state of Georgia in the 2020 class.

As a freshman at LSU, Gilbert had 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns. After leaving for Georgia & sitting out in 2021, Gilbert had two catches for 16 yards and one touchdown for the national champion Bulldogs in 2022.