Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers land former LSU, Georgia tight end Gilbert

Arik Gilbert
Brett Davis/AP
Georgia wide receiver Arik Gilbert celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Arik Gilbert
Posted at 4:55 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 17:55:26-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team reportedly added another transfer on Thursday when former LSU & Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert committed to the Huskers.

Gilbert was a former five-star recruit coming out of high school ranked #5 overall nationally & #1 in the state of Georgia in the 2020 class.

As a freshman at LSU, Gilbert had 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns. After leaving for Georgia & sitting out in 2021, Gilbert had two catches for 16 yards and one touchdown for the national champion Bulldogs in 2022.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV 3 News Now Live at 6

3 News Now at 6