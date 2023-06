LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football program landed the commit of four-star tight end Carter Nelson of Ainsworth on Wednesday.

Nelson chose NU over offers from Georgia, Alabama & Notre Dame among others.

The 6'5" 215 pounder is ranked as the #1 player in Nebraska for 2024, 161st nationally & the 7th best tight end according to Rivals.

Nelson becomes Nebraska's 21st known commit for next year's class & the highest-ranked future Husker in the group.