Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers land two commits on Sunday in Grant Page & Jake Appelget

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team landed two commits on Sunday in wide receiver Grant Page and linebacker Jake Appelget.
Page is a three-star recruit from Boulder, Colorado and picked NU over Kansas State, Colorado & Iowa State.
I am Blessed and Humbled to say I have committed to the University of Nebraska!!!!!! #GBR 🌽☠️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/7Z69en5Kb5— Grant Page (@Grant_Page23) June 20, 2021
Appelget is a three-star prospect from Lincoln Southeast High School & also had offers from Minnesota as well as several FCS schools.
COMMITTED‼️ #TheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/0zwzjZEked— Jake Appleget (@ApplegetJake) June 20, 2021
The Huskers now have seven total commits for the Class of 2022, with five of those coming in the last month.