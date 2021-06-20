Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers land two commits on Sunday in Grant Page & Jake Appelget

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team landed two commits on Sunday in wide receiver Grant Page and linebacker Jake Appelget.

Page is a three-star recruit from Boulder, Colorado and picked NU over Kansas State, Colorado & Iowa State.

I am Blessed and Humbled to say I have committed to the University of Nebraska!!!!!! #GBR 🌽☠️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/7Z69en5Kb5 — Grant Page (@Grant_Page23) June 20, 2021

Appelget is a three-star prospect from Lincoln Southeast High School & also had offers from Minnesota as well as several FCS schools.

The Huskers now have seven total commits for the Class of 2022, with five of those coming in the last month.