Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers lose defensive lineman commit from Florida

<p>LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches action against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 10:52 PM, Oct 18, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team is now down to just eight commits in its 2022 recruiting class after Florida three-star DL Hayden Schwartz decommitted from the Huskers on Monday night.

Schwartz made the announcement on Twitter.

NU's 2022 class is now ranked 83rd nationally (last in Big Ten) according to Rivals and 73rd nationally (last in Big Ten) by 247 Sports.

