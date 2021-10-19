Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers lose defensive lineman commit from Florida

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team is now down to just eight commits in its 2022 recruiting class after Florida three-star DL Hayden Schwartz decommitted from the Huskers on Monday night.

Schwartz made the announcement on Twitter.

After much prayer and talking with my parents, I have decided to reopen my recruitment. I would like to thank Nebraska, their fans, and the whole coaching staff for everything they have done for me and my family. — Hayden Schwartz (@hayden_schw47) October 19, 2021

NU's 2022 class is now ranked 83rd nationally (last in Big Ten) according to Rivals and 73rd nationally (last in Big Ten) by 247 Sports.