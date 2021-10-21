Watch
Sports

Actions

Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers taking different approach to 2022 signing class

items.[0].image.alt
Nati Harnik/AP
File photo: In this Sept. 1, 2018 photo, Nebraska coach Scott Frost leads his players onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Akron. Nebraska's worst start since 1945 has been a major national storyline this season, especially after the splash hire of 2017 national coach of the year Scott Frost. The Huskers have lost 14 of their last 18 games, and last weekend they dropped an eighth in a row for the first time in the program's 129-year history.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Scott Frost - husker football huskers
Posted at 10:45 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 23:45:46-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team's 2022 recruiting class currently only sits at eight commits. But Huskers head coach Scott Frost has said numerous times the class would be on the smaller side because of the large number of younger players in the program & the amount of super seniors. That's not the only change, though, when it comes to the upcoming signing class.

"This recruiting class we're going to focus on maybe some immediate impact guys a little more," Frost said following Wednesday's practice. "Probably not sign as many freshmen. When you're as close as we've been: one or two more pieces, one or two more guys will get you over the hump. So we're probably going to look to the transfer portal a little more, look to junior college a little more and we're a couple pieces away from getting over the hump and winning all these games."

The Huskers host #25 Purdue on October 30 starting at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.