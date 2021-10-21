Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers taking different approach to 2022 signing class

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team's 2022 recruiting class currently only sits at eight commits. But Huskers head coach Scott Frost has said numerous times the class would be on the smaller side because of the large number of younger players in the program & the amount of super seniors. That's not the only change, though, when it comes to the upcoming signing class.

"This recruiting class we're going to focus on maybe some immediate impact guys a little more," Frost said following Wednesday's practice. "Probably not sign as many freshmen. When you're as close as we've been: one or two more pieces, one or two more guys will get you over the hump. So we're probably going to look to the transfer portal a little more, look to junior college a little more and we're a couple pieces away from getting over the hump and winning all these games."

The Huskers host #25 Purdue on October 30 starting at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.