Tyson Terry

Posted at 6:08 PM, Jun 09, 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska football landed the commit of 2025 Omaha North defensive lineman Tyson Terry on Friday afternoon. Terry made the announcement on Twitter. Boom! Staying Home! 🌽#commited @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/QQMSx43gGC — Tyson Terry🦍 (@tyson_terryyy) June 9, 2023 The 6'4" 280 pounder is also a two-time Class A state wrestling champion.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.