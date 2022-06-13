Nebraska football recruiting: Son of former MLB pitcher Van Poppel commits to Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Riley Van Poppel, son of former MLB pitcher Todd Van Poppel, has committed to the Nebraska football program.

The younger Van Poppel announced the decision on Twitter Monday morning.

Riley is ranked as a four-star recruit by the 247 Composite.

The 6'4" 270 pound defensive line prospect picked NU over Michigan, Florida State & Arizona State among others.

Van Poppel becomes Nebraska's 8th known commit for the Class of 2023.