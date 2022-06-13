Watch
Nebraska football recruiting: Son of former MLB pitcher Van Poppel commits to Huskers

GENE J. PUSKAR/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Todd Van Poppel delivers in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, April 24, 2004, in Pittsburgh. Van Poppel took over for starter Jimmy Haynes in the second inning and got the win 9-7 over the Pirates. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 12:02 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 13:02:28-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Riley Van Poppel, son of former MLB pitcher Todd Van Poppel, has committed to the Nebraska football program.

The younger Van Poppel announced the decision on Twitter Monday morning.

Riley is ranked as a four-star recruit by the 247 Composite.

The 6'4" 270 pound defensive line prospect picked NU over Michigan, Florida State & Arizona State among others.

Van Poppel becomes Nebraska's 8th known commit for the Class of 2023.

