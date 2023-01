LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team landed two commits from Tuesday's Under Armour All-America Game as Ethan Nation and Cameron Lenhardt both announced they will be Huskers.

Nation is a three-star defensive back from Roswell, Georgia and had multiple SEC offers.

Lenhardt, an EDGE rusher out of IMG Academy in Florida, was originally committed to NU and then recommitted on Tuesday.

Lenhardt is rated as a four-star recruit by the 247 Sports Composite.