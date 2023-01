LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team added another transfer from a Power 5 program on Monday night when former Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp IV committed to the Huskers.

Kemp announced his decision on Twitter.

The 5'9" 172 pounder had 192 catches for 1774 yards and 8 touchdowns in his career with the Cavaliers. Kemp will have one season to play for the Huskers.