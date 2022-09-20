Nebraska football running back Allen to miss rest of season for Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska freshman running back Ajay Allen will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on what he says is a collarbone injury.

“He had surgery yesterday," said Huskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph. "He is back home. His mother is in town. He is doing fine. He came out of surgery well. He is going to miss the rest of the season, and it is going to hurt us, but Gabe (Ervin Jr.) is a back capable of getting it done.”

Allen was 2nd on the team in rushing with 190 yards and two touchdowns. The Texas native will be able to redshirt since he only played in four games.

