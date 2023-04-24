Nebraska football schedule update: Illinois game will now be Friday October 6

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team's scheduled game at Illinois this year will now take place on Friday October 6 as opposed to Saturday October 7.

Here's the updated Huskers football schedule:

8/31 at Minnesota

9/9 at Colorado

9/16 Northern Illinois

9/23 Louisiana Tech

9/30 Michigan

10/6 at Illinois

10/21 Northwestern

10/28 Purdue

11/4 at Michigan State

11/11 Maryland

11/18 at Wisconsin

11/24 Iowa

The athletic department released the following:

The Big Ten Conference announced Monday afternoon that Nebraska’s game at Illinois will now take place on Friday, Oct. 6. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7, but the contest was selected by the conference and its television partners for a Friday kickoff.

It marks the second straight year that Nebraska will play in multiple Friday contests, including the annual Black Friday matchup with Iowa on Nov. 24. Last year, NU went 2-0 in Friday games with road wins at Rutgers (14-13) and at Iowa (24-17).

It will be the second time that the NU-Illinois matchup will be played on Friday since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, as the 2017 matchup in Champaign - a 28-6 Husker win - was a Friday night matchup.

The kickoff time and television network designation for Nebraska-Illinois game will be announced later this spring.

