LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — In a Nebraska football spring game that featured all offensive players on the Red team & all the defensive players on the White team, it was the White squad coming out on top, 43-39, on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Texas transfer Casey Thompson only played in two drives at quarterback and only threw four passes completing three of them for 31 yards.

