Nebraska football spring game set 1 p.m. on April 9

<p>LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 5: The Nebraska Cornhuskers cheer squad waves a giant flag after a touchdown during their game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Memorial Stadium on September 5, 2015 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 2:28 PM, Mar 01, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Kickoff for the Nebraska football team's spring game will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday April 9. The game will be televised on BTN.

From NU media relations:

Tickets for the Red-White Spring Game remain available at Huskers.com/tickets. Reserved tickets are $10 for adults and $1 for youth eighth grade and younger. If tickets remain on game-day they will be $20 each.

The Red-White Spring Game will kick off a full day of Nebraska coverage on BTN. Nebraska’s baseball game against Rutgers will follow the spring game on BTN, with first pitch set for 3:15 p.m. CT.

