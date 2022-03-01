Nebraska football spring game set 1 p.m. on April 9

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Kickoff for the Nebraska football team's spring game will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday April 9. The game will be televised on BTN.

From NU media relations:

Tickets for the Red-White Spring Game remain available at Huskers.com/tickets. Reserved tickets are $10 for adults and $1 for youth eighth grade and younger. If tickets remain on game-day they will be $20 each.

The Red-White Spring Game will kick off a full day of Nebraska coverage on BTN. Nebraska’s baseball game against Rutgers will follow the spring game on BTN, with first pitch set for 3:15 p.m. CT.

